State Highway 2 in Bay of Plenty reopens after serious crash

The road has been closed to allow a rescue helicopter to access the scene. Photo / File

State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty has now reopened after a serious crash between a car and motorbike this morning.

The crash happened about 3.10pm on SH2 near Pukehina and the road was closed until 6.40pm.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of the closure via its Facebook page, stating the highway was closed to allow a rescue helicopter to land. It announced the road had reopened at 6.40pm

At least one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition after the crash. It is understood another person was involved but it is not clear what, if any, injuries they have sustained.

Earlier a police media spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit was responding to the incident and the highway was expected to be closed "for a few hours".

During the closure detours were in place down Old Coach Rd and Ohinepaena Rd.