State Highway 2 in Bay of Plenty closed after serious crash

The road has been closed to allow a rescue helicopter to access the scene. Photo / File

State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty has been closed because of a serious crash between a car and motorbike.

The crash happened about 3.10pm on SH2 near Pukehina.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of the closure via its Facebook page, stating the highway was now closed to allow a rescue helicopter to land.

At least one person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition. It is understood another person is involved but it is not clear what, if any, injuries they have sustained.

"Please continue to expect delays and avoid the area," the agency stated.

A police media spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit was responding to the incident and the highway was expected to be closed "for a few hours".

Detours are in place down Old Coach Rd and Ohinepaena Rd.

More to come.