Tanners Point. Photo / George Novak

The highway between Katikati and Waihī is blocked after two cars collided late on Saturday afternoon. leaving people trapped in their vehicles.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area after the crash about 4.50pm involving two vehicles on State Highway 2 near Tanners Point, about 6km north of Katikati.

The crash happened on State Highway 2 near Tanners Point in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / George Novak

“Injury status is unclear at this stage but motorists are asked to delay travel,” the police statement said.

Fire and Emergency communications shift manager Josh Pennefather said four fire trucks were at the scene. Firefighters are using rescue tools to free two people stuck in their vehicles, he said.

The Herald has sought comment from St John.