Two people have been critically injured in a crash and car fire which has closed State Highway 2 in Central Hawke’s Bay this afternoon.

They have been flown to Wellington Hospital, along with another person in a moderate condition. A fourth person has been seriously injured and taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

A police spokesman said emergency services were responding to the two-car crash in Waipawa after it was reported at 1pm.

“Several people have been seriously injured,” the spokesman said.

The road was blocked while emergency services responded.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said the road was closed at 1.10pm.

“Please follow the directions by emergency services,” the NZTA said.

At least one person has been seriously injured after a crash and car fire which has closed State Highway 2 in Central Hawke’s Bay this afternoon. Photo / Luke Chandler

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were at the scene, where a spokesman said two people were trapped in their cars.

A spokeswoman for St John Ambulance said their paramedics were still on scene treating patients, and details of their conditions were not yet available.

St John Ambulance was notified of the crash at 1pm and sent two helicopters, three ambulances, one rapid response unit and a manager.







