State Highway 1 Pohuehue, between Puhoi and Warkworth north of Auckland, is blocked following a crash.
Police were called to the single-vehicle crash about 12.20pm and one person has reportedly suffered serious injuries.
Traffic management is in place and motorists should expect delays as the southbound lane is blocked and a stop-go system is operating.
The road is backed up southbound to Dome Valley, about 14km north of the crash, and northbound delays stretch back to Johnstones Hill Tunnels
NZTA said the road is blocked near the intersection of Schollum Access Rd and Stop/Go traffic management is in place.
"Please follow the indications from emergency services on-site and expect delays."
Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.
Holidaymakers returning to Auckland from Northland are advised to detour via Woodcocks Rd, West Coast Rd and on to State Highway 16.
