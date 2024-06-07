Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

Passersby have come to the aid of a person whose car went off State Highway 1 and into the water in the Tauranga-Taupō area.

Members of the public pulled the person from the car before emergency services arrived at the scene this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told the Waikato Herald a 111 call came in regarding the crash about 2.11pm.

“There was a car that has gone off the road into the water,” the spokesperson said.

“It appears it was a medical event.”

The spokesperson said passersby had removed the person from the vehicle before fire crews reached the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was called about the crash about 2.11pm and the incident was still unfolding.

“We responded with two ambulances.”

More to come.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.