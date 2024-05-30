Five people have died in a crash near Hamilton this evening, which has forced the closure of State Highway 3. Video / NZ Herald

A candlelight vigil will be held for the five victims of a crash in rural Waikato, with plans for the community to gather on the week-anniversary of New Zealand’s deadliest recent crash.

Those who died were Paul and Lois Grimmer, who were in one car, and Piata Ofufangavalu, Cheyene Love-Mitchell and Suliasi Lefai, who were in the other. Funerals and tangi will be held over the next few days.

The crash happened at 4.44pm on Tuesday on State Highway 3 in Ōhaupō, about halfway between Hamilton and Te Awamutu.

The crash has left an indelible impression on the satellite towns around Hamilton, particularly since it came less than a week after a crash on the same road killed James Parlane, a notable member of the Waikato community who served as councillor of Waipā.

Tuesday night’s crash was also the country’s deadliest since seven people died in a crash in Picton in June 2022.

Ofufangavalu’s relatives remembered her online as “forever young and beautiful... our first love”.

One of the Grimmer’s family members said he was devastated to learn his aunt and uncle had died.

The organiser of next Tuesday’s vigil said it was for people “to come together as a community, and remember those who are no longer with us.

“Being so close, we feel the impact and we want to be able to show our gratitude to the first responders, the medical teams, the fire brigade, police officers and everyone involved in assisting in such a tragic event.

“This is the time we can come together, be united and just show aroha to those who need it right now.

“Words cannot even describe how you must be feeling, And whilst there is support available, it’s not always easy to ask. So, this vigil is a way for you to hopefully find some comfort in community spirit and find some peace.”

Police blocked State Highway 3 at Ōhaupō after a crash that killed five people. Photo / Mike Scott

The vigil was planned for 6pm Tuesday, June 4, at Selwyn Park in Te Awamutu.

Local Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger earlier told the Herald the news was every person’s worst nightmare.

“It’s going to be a tough road ahead for the families and it’s awful news for the community,” she said.

Kuriger said a lot of people in the community would need support after the incident and she would “absolutely” provide it to the affected families.

“This is devastating,” she said.

Cause of crash still being investigated

Inspector Jeff Penno said the two cars collided after one crossed the centre line.

Earlier, he said the cause of the crash could go unknown for months.

“We do not understand why it happened,” Penno had said.

Police would check whether either driver was impaired.

Inspector Jeff Penno addresses media after five people killed in crash in rural Waikato. Photo / Mike Scott

“While we always look at the environment, early indications are that roading factors on this particular piece of road are not at fault.

“Impairment is always something we look at, to ensure all drivers are sober, not just alcohol but illegal and legal drugs and that is certainly a focus of this accident.”

The Serious Crash Unit had conducted a “meticulous scene examination” on Tuesday night.

“And the findings from that examination and forensic evidence obtained will feed into a crash investigation, which is likely to take several months,” Penno said.

‘It was mangled’ - witness

Meanwhile, a man, who did not wish to be named, earlier told how he drove past the crash while medics were arriving.

He described the scene as “very bad”.

“I could see two cars were involved, it looked like the van had rolled. It was mangled.

“People had gathered around the car, I think there were two people inside.”

He originally thought it must have been the remnants of an older accident.

It wasn’t until he got home that he found out five people had died.

“It’s really sad news.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.











