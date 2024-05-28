James Parlane, the former Waipā councillor who died in a car crash, seen in 2003 during his days as a lawyer.

James Parlane, the former Waipā councillor who died in a car crash, seen in 2003 during his days as a lawyer.

Dean Taylor is the editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

In a strange twist of fate on Friday afternoon, when sirens started blaring around the town, I was sitting in Te Awamutu’s St John’s Church for the memorial service of former Waipā councillor Alan Empson.

That was about 1.50pm and judging by the response – police, ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ – it was serious, and it was, a two-vehicle crash on SH3 north of Ōhaupō that closed the highway.

Police updates later said it had been a fatal crash and then I received a text from a friend who said Jim Parlane was the victim – officially James Charles Morris Parlane, 61.

The strange twist of fate is that Parlane is also a former Waipā councillor, serving two terms from 1998 to 2004 and also standing unsuccessfully for mayor in 2004, 2010 and 2013 and unsuccessfully for council in 2004, 2007, 2016, 2019 and 2022. He also stood for Parliament for NZ First while a student at university.

His sister Angela confirmed the rumour of his death by email on Sunday, saying she had spent many years reading bad things about her brother in the press but that in his passing the media might reflect on some of his positive attributes – of which there were many.

She said a number of people had contacted her and are grieving about his sudden death, including herself and her brothers John and David.

James Parlane in campaign mode – running for mayor of Waipā in 2004.

One of Parlane’s attributes was that he had strong convictions about what was the right and wrong way to go about things – many things.

Be it justice, council business, corrections, mental health, housing, the list goes on, Parlane had an opinion and wasn’t shy to express it.

His solutions were often about practicality and cost savings. He wasn’t one to see money wasted but it was his perception of waste that often differed from others.

His supporters praised him for sticking to his guns and trying to cut costs, especially council costs. His detractors saw him as being anti-progress and obstructive.

I admit when I was involved in local body politics I was in the latter camp, but it was hard to dislike the man. He also had a sense of humour and could move on following a disagreement.

Those who knew him will agree that he had “no filter”. But he had many admirable qualities.

Parlane was industrious and many people will remember him as a teenager and young man working several jobs at Te Awamutu Wine & Spirits, Super Service Station and elsewhere, saving his money and buying his first home aged 19, then a second near the University of Waikato aged 21.

Acquiring property could be listed as one of Parlane’s hobbies.

He also enjoyed learning and would undertake appropriate study and acquire qualifications for a number of different career opportunities.

At first, it was on-the-job training as a psychopaedic training officer at Tokanui Hospital, where he developed an interest in psychology. He put himself through the University of Waikato, still working multiple jobs, and attained a Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology).

While at university he developed an interest in law and was one of the first to enrol at the new law school, graduating in 1994.

After doing a mandatory stint in a law firm for three years, Parlane returned to Te Awamutu and was one of the first from the University of Waikato to set up his practice.

He practised as a lawyer for more than 14 years, a career he put his heart and soul into, according to his sister, who is a prominent lawyer.

She said his legal career had many highlights, including successfully representing many controversial clients across the Waikato, and he was also known for carrying out a lot of legal work free of charge to help others.

James Parlane didn’t go anywhere without his companion, Ruby, a rainbow labrador.

There were many clients who appreciated his tenacity and way of doing things.

Parlane’s legal career also included some well-publicised stand-offs with the NZ Law Society and he was banned from practice in 2010.

This took a toll on Parlane, as it would anyone given the public and permanent nature of the ban.

During this time, Parlane was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome. Much more is understood about this neurodiverse condition than 14 years ago and the family believes more could have been done to assist Parlane with the disorder.

For example, it would have been identified much sooner and some leniency and support would have been provided to him.

After leaving the law, Parlane continued being self-employed, managing his properties and buying more, buying and selling collectables and helping others where he could.

He also pushed boundaries and gained publicity for battling Waipā District and Hamilton City Councils and the law over such matters as hunting a protected species, breaches of the Fire Regulations and even simple parking infringements.

He kept his interest in local body politics and most recently was reminding councillors and staff at the Enhanced Annual Plan submissions that they were not competent to be managing Waipā's infrastructure or finances.

For many years, Parlane kept our readers either entertained or offended through his Letters to the Editor.

Eventually, it had to come to a halt – and of course, I was accused of censoring free speech.

Freedom of speech was something Parlane was passionate about preserving at any cost.

He was also capable of humour in his letter-writing – his summation at the end of summer 2017 being a great example:

As autumn approaches and the maize leaves start to brown, we will have soon saved up enough daylight to get us through winter.

The tai chi classes have been hugely beneficial and while we marvel at how Vern Wilson started his career on low wages, with a cheap home, and has now become successful, we see something in his writings akin to the wonderful work of Charles Dickens.

He is the Artful Dodger who raises questions about how it will all end while his fellow councillors banquet in style and like the character Oliver Twist, begs for more and is refused.

Perhaps it will end with people spending wisely, drinking less booze, going for walks and telling each other how much they are loved?

Perhaps some of the students will work hard to get qualified then leave Te Awamutu for brighter places?

This will make room for more lovely people to come here.

On a lighter note, the summer has brought cooler-than-normal weather and breezes to enjoy. The Naturist Society has hosted its annual Twister competition without injury.

Generally, all is well and a lot of free stuff has changed hands due to neighbours helping each other online.

The Ōhaupō fields are greener than green and farmers who planted chicory have ensured that the cows now have full tummies, are happy and produce plenty of milk.

Your pages have brimmed with news of sporting success and coffee is the fashionable order of the day.

Te Awamutu is going to be revitalised. Sick birds are being nursed back to health on Maungatautari and we had a lovely Christmas tree in the Rose Gardens.

New Zealand now has a million people on the guaranteed retirement income which replaced the universal superannuation several decades ago.

That was never universal as when old people go into “care” they lose/lost their entitlement. That expression was dreamed up only so that politicians could win your votes.

Councillor Wilson predicts a harsh winter despite it being an election year.

Central government are shamelessly in giveaway mode so we will all do well.

James Parlane in an election campaign photo from 2022. He told Te Awamutu Courier staff Hawaiian shirts cured depression. Photo / Kate Durie

As in life, Angela points out nothing was simple with her brother, he was a complex individual.

Parlane didn’t go anywhere without his companion, Ruby, a rainbow labrador. Previous dogs belonging to Parlane have attended council meetings and, as he once declared, his dog would be New Zealand’s first canine mayoress if he was voted in.

Three weeks ago Ruby had nine puppies, who were Parlane’s pride and joy. After the tragedy, Ruby and the pups were taken into care until forever homes were found.

Parlane’s strict will instructions were that he was to be cremated with minimal expense and without a service.

In true form, a few months ago Parlane even wrote to a crematorium and notified them that they must get the fire very hot and put him in feet first.

An “information afternoon” will occur next Thursday at 2pm at Alexandra House.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.