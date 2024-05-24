Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

24 May, 2024

Emergency services are attending a crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 3, near Hamilton.

One person has been critically injured in the Ohaupo Rd crash on SH3 between Airport Rd and Douch Rd.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported about 1.50pm.

“A truck and a car have collided,” the spokesperson told the Waikato Herald.

The spokesperson said the car involved was a Land Rover possibly carrying rubbish.

Debris had spilled onto the road, which was blocked, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a fire engine and two rescue trucks were dispatched but the rescue trucks were stood down.

“The crew have arrived at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“Police and ambulance are in attendance and we are assisting.”

More to come.





Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.