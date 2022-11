A rescue helicopter on State Highway 1 after a crash that left a person injured.

State Highway 1 in Northland has been closed after a crash which has left one person with serious injuries.

Traffic was backed up in both directions near Topuni, about 6km from Kaiwaka, in the Kaipara District.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the crash at 6.28pm. Police also attended the crash and a rescue helicopter was seen landing at the site.

One person has serious injuries. The Northland Rescue Helicopter was at the scene.





The NEST helicopter at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway One south of Kaiwaka. Photo / Supplied

