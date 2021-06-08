State Highway 1 closed in both directions at Bombay Hills, Waikato Expressway after truck crash

State Highway 1 is closed in both directions at the Bombay Hills, south of Auckland, after a truck crash.
The crash happened near Beaver Rd on the Bombay Hills at 5.15pm and the motorway closure began at 6.30pm.
The truck crashed through a median barrier, with debris on both sides of the motorway. Part of the concrete media barrier is completely flattened and destroyed.
The detour provided by Waka Kotahi is via Beaver Rd, Jericho Rd and Mill Rd for northbound traffic.
Southbound traffic detour at Mill Rd, onto Razorback Rd and Beaver Rd.
Live cameras on the motorway show long queues on SH1 near Mill Rd.
Emergency services are on site and Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to consider delaying their journey.
Police confirmed a truck hit a barrier. There are no reports of injuries but significant delays are expected.