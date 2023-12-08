Seven people have been injured in a crash which has closed State Highway 1 in Kekerengu, south of Blenheim.

Police said the crash was reported shortly after 1.30pm and involved two vehicles.

Police said one person is in a critical condition, three people are in a serious condition, and three people are in a moderate condition.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 1.31pm today.

“We responded with three ambulances, two helicopters, one Prime responder and an operations manager,” a spokesperson said.

“One patient was transported by helicopter to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition and another patient was transported by helicopter to Wairau Hospital, also in a serious condition.

“Two patients are being transported to Wairau Hospital by road in a moderate condition. Another two patients were assessed at the scene in a minor condition.”

SH1 KEKERENGU, CANTERBURY - SERIOUS CRASH - 2:50PM

The road is now CLOSED due to a serious crash north of Kekerengu Rd. Emergency services are on-site. SCU is attending, the road is expected to be CLOSED for several hours. Please avoid this area or delay your journey if possible. pic.twitter.com/LsWD39RjLU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) December 8, 2023

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

“Please avoid this area or delay your journey if possible.”

Diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Driver Peter Mark told the Herald that police estimated the road would be closed for at least five hours.

“We were leaving Kaikōura and heading north, and two ambulances went by us, two helicopters, one from Wellington and one from Christchurch,” he said.

“We had been waiting in the queue for about 45 minutes when they told us it was going to be five hours, so we turned around and came back to Kekerengu to use the toilet.”

One Kekerengu resident said crashes happened frequently on the part of the highway where today’s accident occurred.