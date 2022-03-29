A Tiktok user caught the tail end of an alleged robbery taking place in Titirangi Village, in West Auckland. Video / Supplied

A West Auckland dairy owner was chased from her store by a knife-wielding robber as another person leaped over the counter and raided the cigarette cabinet in broad daylight.

The husband-and-wife owners of Titirangi's Scenic Dairy have been left shaken after their store was robbed by three people around 9.50am yesterday.

The owners, who did not want their names used, estimated between $6000 and $7000 worth of cigarettes were taken.

The husband said his wife was alone in the store when the robbery happened.

"It's very scary," he said.

"She [thought it was] the bread person."

As she looked up, a person holding a "big" knife and wearing a hood and mask stood only metres from her.

CCTV footage viewed by the Herald shows the person with the knife following the woman as she runs down the aisle and on to the street. The person then stands by the door.

A video posted to TikTok shows three masked and hooded people running to a car parked outside the store.

Almost 24 hours later, the couple are both standing behind the counter of the store they have owned for 18 years. The door of the cigarette cabinet has been pulled off and the shelves are bare.

"We have to be very, very vigilant now," the husband said, "If somebody parks there [outside on the street], we can watch on the camera.

"Otherwise, it's very scary, who is going to come at any time? If people come [wearing a hoodie]…it's scary. They're wearing [a face] mask...who is inside? Who knows. You can't see them."

As the husband is talking, a man and small boy walk into the store and tell the wife how sorry he is this has happened to them.

"The community people are very good, they're always helpful. That's the main thing," the owner said.

He hoped there could be police patrols of dairies in the future to prevent these types of incidents.

Waitematā west area commander Inspector Sunny Patel said police received reports of a robbery on Titirangi Rd around 9.50am Monday.

"It's understood three offenders entered the shop and took a quantity of items. Fortunately no one was injured but staff were understandably left shaken."

Patel said anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact police on 105 and quote job number P050052804. Information Could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.