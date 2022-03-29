Focus live: Caroline McElnay gives Covid update

There are 34 deaths, 17,148 Covid community cases and 842 people in hospital - with 26 in ICU - today.

The deaths have happened over the past 10 days.

Canterbury is closely rivalling Auckland as the country's Covid hotspot as the Omicron wave surges south.

There were 2300 new daily cases reported in Auckland on Sunday while Canterbury recorded 2119.

The latest figures relating to the Omicron outbreak will be released at 1pm.

Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay will provide the latest on case numbers and hospitalisations and any further deaths, while also providing a briefing on the wider response to the Omicron outbreak.

McElnay will be joined via Zoom by Dr Joe Bourne, who leads community care for the Ministry of Health.

On Sunday there were 11 Covid-related deaths, 12,882 new cases in the community and 861 people in hospital - including 21 in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases was 16,102. The seven-day rolling average of deaths related to Covid is now 12.

Although case numbers are rising further south the vast majority of hospitalisations remain in the upper North Island.

According to the Ministry of Health, the latest figures show those aged over 12 who are unvaccinated and are in hospital are five times over-represented compared to those who are vaccinated.

Just under 3 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the Northern Region have had no doses of the vaccine, while 15 per cent of people aged 12 and over who are unvaccinated in those same areas are in hospital.

Those boosted are the least likely to end up in hospital. Just over 72 per cent of the eligible population has been boosted. It is much lower for Māori and Pasifika, at 58 and 59 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile new figures highlight the impact of the outbreak on schools.

More than 200,000 children have been staying home from school every day this month during the Omicron surge.

Ministry of Education figures show more than 100,000 were learning from home on some days this month, while many others were sick with Covid-19.

The figures were reported to the Education Ministry by about 2200 schools, or 88 per cent.

A new report also shows the contact tracing wasn't up to scratch for the months of the Delta outbreak when daily case numbers were the highest.

If the performance targets had been met, it essentially means more people would have been isolating sooner - and the outbreak could have been more contained.

The key benchmark for public health teams is having 80 per cent of close contacts isolated within 48 hours of a positive case being notified in the system.

The latest report, covering October 18 to January 16, shows performance remaining between 70 and 80 per cent for several weeks until the start of December, including throughout the second Delta wave that peaked in mid-November with 222 cases a day.

The Government had abandoned elimination at this point, and was hoping contact tracing and surge vaccination efforts would keep Delta from exploding as it had in Sydney and Melbourne.

The 80 per cent benchmark was reached again only at the start of December, when daily case numbers dropped below 100 once more.