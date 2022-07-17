Stabbing, serious assaults in early morning Hamilton mayhem

An 18-year-old man is now in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital after being stabbed. Photo / NZME

A teenager was stabbed, another victim was knocked out by a coward punch and kicked while on the ground, and a third man assaulted in Hamilton early this morning.

Police say an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during an incident near Hamilton's Hood St and was rushed to Waikato Hospital. He is now in a stable condition.

Officers believe the stabbing is connected to earlier assaults and fights in the Market Place area around 2.25am today.

A second man was left unconscious at Market Place after he was hit by a coward punch and kicked on the ground, and a third man was also assaulted, police say.

An 18-year-old local has been charged over the stabbing and the assaults and he is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

"Police urge anyone to come forward who was in the area and has information regarding these incidents, or are aware of similar incidents occurring around the same time," Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.

"We are committed to identifying all those involved in last night's events and holding them to account," he said.