Burden resigned three months later and now heads Howick College, while Williams sued St Peter’s for the release of an investigation that cleared her.

Blackburn’s announcement reignited concerns about the school’s leadership culture and priorities.

Two recent ex-staff told RNZ they could not discuss why they left due to non-disclosure agreements.

Another two, who asked to remain anonymous, said they raised concerns with Blackburn or senior staff over the changes, and what they called a “toxic” working environment.

One of the teachers claimed staff worked under a punitive system of fear of losing their jobs and careers if they spoke out.

“It was just a really toxic culture and it’s burned through really good, experienced teachers who are leaving the profession.”

They claimed savings were behind a raft of changes including the closure of sports academies and the prep block.

Another former staff member said they raised concerns about teaching standards, classroom management, increased workloads and a protracted pay rise, but felt it was futile.

A parent, who did not want to be named, said they worried about any impact on their child.

“My [child’s] teacher told [them] she was leaving teaching because it was just so stressful she was giving up on teaching. She was crying in class.”

Another parent said they were concerned about money spent on “superficial” items such as creating a font for a new school website and carpet featuring an embossed owl - the emblem of the school’s adjacent dairy farm.

Since 2014, the school’s expenditure had outstripped its income by $7.8 million, according to annual returns filed with the Charities Commission.

In its return filed last year the school had a loan of $21.59m with land and buildings worth about $60m.

St Peter’s Trust Board chairman John Macaskill-Smith said many of the changes were decided by senior leaders together with the board.

“Some of these changes have been quite significant but every one of these changes was made with the intention of lifting the excellence of a St Peter’s education, for the benefit of our students.”

He said complaining staff had resisted change, but that complaints were addressed and the changes completed earlier this year.

“I want to make it very clear that these views do not represent the majority of our staff or parents. For the majority, the changes we’ve implemented over the past year have been embraced.

“We have a large campus with a range of buildings, some dating back to 1936, but we have a comprehensive programme to maintain and develop the campus.

“As any organisation will do at different times we have reprioritised projects and will continue to do so based on need and urgency.”

Independent Schools Education Association general secretary Tanja Bristow said union members were planning strike action but accepted a revised offer from the school.

“Our members at St Peter’s have expressed their concerns that the board seems to be prioritising capital spending and investing in buildings rather than investing in their greatest asset, their people.”

