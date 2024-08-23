The head of a prestigious private school has gone on sudden extended leave, citing “family circumstances”.
St Peter’s School Cambridge head of school Marcus Blackburn emailed parents on Monday stating that “due to family circumstances, I am having to take an immediate and extended period of leave for the remainder of term 3, beginning today through to Monday 14 October”.
Blackburn, from the United Kingdom, joined the co-educational Anglican day and boarding school, with a roll of 1200, in January 2023 from St Peter’s College in Adelaide where he was a deputy headmaster.
Another two, who asked to remain anonymous, said they raised concerns with Blackburn or senior staff over the changes, and what they called a “toxic” working environment.
One of the teachers claimed staff worked under a punitive system of fear of losing their jobs and careers if they spoke out.
“It was just a really toxic culture and it’s burned through really good, experienced teachers who are leaving the profession.”
They claimed savings were behind a raft of changes including the closure of sports academies and the prep block.
Another former staff member said they raised concerns about teaching standards, classroom management, increased workloads and a protracted pay rise, but felt it was futile.
A parent, who did not want to be named, said they worried about any impact on their child.
“My [child’s] teacher told [them] she was leaving teaching because it was just so stressful she was giving up on teaching. She was crying in class.”
Another parent said they were concerned about money spent on “superficial” items such as creating a font for a new school website and carpet featuring an embossed owl - the emblem of the school’s adjacent dairy farm.
Since 2014, the school’s expenditure had outstripped its income by $7.8 million, according to annual returns filed with the Charities Commission.
In its return filed last year the school had a loan of $21.59m with land and buildings worth about $60m.
Independent Schools Education Association general secretary Tanja Bristow said union members were planning strike action but accepted a revised offer from the school.
“Our members at St Peter’s have expressed their concerns that the board seems to be prioritising capital spending and investing in buildings rather than investing in their greatest asset, their people.”