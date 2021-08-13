St Peter's School Cambridge deputy principal resigns after months of absence

St Peter's School Cambridge deputy principal Yevette Williams has resigned following months of unexplained absence. Photo / File

A deputy principal at an exclusive private school has resigned almost three months after her husband left the role of executive principal at the school.

St Peter's School in Cambridge today told parents Yevette Williams, one of the school's deputy principals, had resigned to do a PhD programme in education leadership, school trust board chairman John Macaskill-Smith told the Herald.

Husband and former executive principal at the school Dale Burden resigned in late May amid an investigation into bullying at the school prompted by a number of complaints to Worksafe.

Questions were raised in early May because neither Burden nor Williams had been seen at the school since before the end of term one.

The statement from the St Peter's Trust Board wished her well for the future and thanked her for her "dedication, hard work and input, particularly in the areas of teaching and learning an curriculum development".

