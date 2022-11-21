The college board has begun the advertising process as it looks for a new rector. Photo / Frank Visser

The college board has begun the advertising process as it looks for a new rector. Photo / Frank Visser

The long-serving head of St Bede’s College in Christchurch has announced his departure from the school after 20 years in the role.

Rector Justin Boyle will be moving to a new job as national director of Catholic and Marist Special Character.

Boyle said the decision to move on from his position was prompted by “a combination of thoughts”, including his desire to see another voice at the helm after his many years in charge.

“I’d been thinking about how I might perform a role that harnesses my experiences and plays to my strengths,” he said.

Rector Justin Boyle will be moving to a new job as national director of Catholic and Marist Special Character. Photo / Supplied

The 63-year-old was an accomplished cricketer who played for Canterbury and Wellington, his two children now professionally compete in the sport. Boyle is also a talented violinist.

He said the impact of social media has significantly changed the landscape for students, he believes young people are more adept at using online media than older generations.

“It is incumbent on we educators to work in partnership with parents to regulate our students’ use of social media, so they are not consumed in the digital world where relationships are often not real,” he said.

Boyle has had to navigate a number of challenges while running the school: he noted the Christchurch earthquakes, the mosque shootings in 2019 and isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years.

“[It] means young people need more pastoral support than ever. Parents are an important part of this and it’s important that they understand their role,” he said.

“I’ve loved helping the boys see what they could be or helping them realise their gifts and talents. Then giving them the opportunity to show those gifts.”

College chairwoman Rebecca Methven said the school was deeply indebted to Boyle and his family for his outstanding tenure.

Boyle and his wife, Genevieve, and their four children have lived onsite at St Bede’s College for the past 18 years.

“Justin has been inspiring leading the school and we will sorely miss him. He’s inspired the boys, spent time getting to know them and has led by example.”

The board has begun the advertising process as it looks for a new rector.