New Zealand|Politics

Spy boss Andrew Hampton opens up on changes to the GCSB on his watch

9 minutes to read
Andrew Hampton says intelligence agencies must get away from "group think." Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Senior political correspondent

After six years as a spy boss, Andrew Hampton talks to Audrey Young about the changes at the GCSB, Five Eyes, the treaty, cancer, and Johnny English.

The man transforming New Zealand's foreign-focused spy agency,

