Spring storms approach: Hawke's Bay set to get another wind blast, significant rain also possible

It was a good day for sailing in Napier on Sunday, but Monday's winds won't be as forgiving. Photo / Paul Taylor

It must be spring.

Lightning without the thunder flashed through the sky over the region on Friday night as clear skies treated the region to a view of a thunderstorm raging to the west of the North Island.

The eerie sight is set to be followed by yet more unstable weather that includes potentially gale-force winds, a chill-inducing southerly change, and then a chance of sustained and heavy rain later in the week.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said strong northwesterly winds could reach gale force in exposed parts of Hawke's Bay on Monday.

A strong wind warning was on Sunday issued for the Tararua district from 3am on Monday to 6pm.

Northwest gales are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 130 km/h, the warning noted.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

There would also be rain in the Tararua Ranges, with 80 to 100mm expected, as well as thunderstorms.

While it would be mostly confined to the Tararuas, care should be taken while out driving in the region in case of slips and road blockages, a Tararua District Council spokesperson said.

Makgabutlane said the temperature in Hawke's Bay would be fanned by the winds and could rise higher than 20 degrees Celsius.

This was set to drop on Monday evening as a southerly from came through Waipukurau and up towards the twin cities, she said.

Tuesday would dawn rainy with southerlies and temperatures in the mid-teens.

The rain would hang around in the form of showers well into Wednesday and potentially Thursday.

Makgabutlane said there was a low pressure zone that was developing in the Tasman sea. It was difficult to predict its size so many days out, but if it grows there was the potential for a significant mid-week rain event in Hawke's Bay, she said.