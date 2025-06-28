“Why this time, everyone [has] just arrived home and we report to the council, then you guys come. It shouldn’t happen like that.”
Boswell told Leo the council was “prioritising the resources” to the areas that had the “greatest need”.
Boswell said he understood Leo’s frustration.
“I can understand why you’re losing your patience. But please know that we’re doing everything we can, as safely as we can, to make sure that we get it back to a state that you can get back into your house and get on with your life as soon as it is safe and appropriate.”
The council was concerned a compromised stopbank could fail and the river could threaten properties. The Wairau River, which ran alongside the township, peaked at just over 4000 cumecs about 5pm yesterday.
A “be ready to evacuate” notice was issued to residents of Renwick’s Lower Terrace later yesterday after a stopbank there was found to be unstable.
The Spring Creek stopbank exhibited lateral spread in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake and was further damaged in the July 2021 Wairau flood.
In January 2023, the repair project was reprioritised and funding was secured through the Long-term Plan process.
An $8.7 million construction programme, including $3.6m from central government, was agreed on with the community in May 2024, with groundwork expected to start in November this year, before construction was carried out in November 2026. The stopbank was due to be rebuilt by June 2027.
A council spokesperson today stressed the stopbank had performed well and that Spring Creek – like all of Marlborough – was inundated with surface flooding.
Andy White, the council’s rivers and drainage engineering manager, said in an earlier press release the Spring Creek stopbank was “extensively monitored” during the rain event.
“The good news is there was no observation of any seepage or slumping – the bank performed better than we had hoped,” White said. “We have every confidence the community is safe and they were only evacuated as a precaution.”
Marlborough’s 220km network of stopbanks proved resilient during the rain and significant flooding, White said.
“Council’s ongoing investment including planning for contingencies at Spring Creek and major works at the Taylor Dam have played a significant role in the success of the system during this rain event,” he said.
The only new issue was at the confluence of the Waihopai and Wairau Rivers, where a section of the bank was damaged, which was picked up during routine flood monitoring yesterday and resulted in part of Renwick being evacuated as a precautionary measure.