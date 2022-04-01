Police noticed the rider as he sped along Andersons Bay Rd doing 120kmh on his Suzuki motorcycle. Photo / ODT

A young motorcyclist who drove at more than 150kmh through suburban Dunedin acted like a "lunatic", a judge says.

When Kenneth Michael Cowie (20) saw the flashing lights of a police car on January 27 this year, he panicked.

Police had noticed him as he had sped along Andersons Bay Rd doing 120kmh on his Suzuki motorcycle.

They observed him turn left into Princes St and accelerate to 135kmh in the 50kmh zone before they turned their lights on.

"Adrenaline rushed in his system," counsel Jo Turner said at his sentencing in the Dunedin District Court yesterday.

Cowie failed to stop for police and instead led them through city streets, accelerating heavily.

He often crossed onto the wrong side of the road, took blind corners at high speeds, and even pulled a couple of wheelies.

Police pursued Cowie for 5km before deciding it was too dangerous to continue as he sped away at 156kmh along Mornington Rd.

However, Cowie decided to hand himself in at the Dunedin Central Police Station early the next day.

He revealed himself as the rider of the motorbike and admitted he was speeding and that he had failed to stop.

"He stated that he made a snap decision when the patrol activated its red and blue lights, that it was stupid," court documents set out.

Cowie had said he saw what a danger he had posed to other road users and was remorseful.

He felt "an immense amount of shame", Mrs Turner said.

Judge Kevin Phillips said the driving was "absolutely reckless".

Cowie was fined $700 and disqualified for 14 months on one charge of dangerous driving and one of failing to stop for police.