A Winton man who drove a tractor about 230km, towing a large set of agricultural discs and a double-cab ute, blew an excess breath alcohol reading of 1077mcg when he was stopped by police.

Tractor driver John Kidd, 25, appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen for sentence in the Invercargill District Court yesterday for drink-driving, dangerous driving and driving contrary to the terms of his limited licence.

Reading the summary, Judge Brandts-Giesen said Kidd was on a limited licence when he drove the John Deere tractor from Tarras to Winton on February 18 last year.

Police received complaints from two members of the public about Kidd's erratic driving which included swerving, narrowly avoiding driving into ditches and trying to pass a smaller tractor on a double-yellow line.

When police caught up to him at Centre Bush, he was travelling at 80km/h and was still crossing the centre line, and they witnessed him almost hitting a road sign.

When he was stopped, he told police he had stopped drinking at 3am.

Defence counsel Kate McHugh said Kidd had since taken part in 20 alcohol counselling sessions since February last year.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Kidd had abstained from alcohol since February last year and it was apparent he was a functional person in most aspects of his life.

"Kidd was driving effectively two trailers," the judge said.

The judge found it impossible to believe Kidd had last had a drink 14 hours before he was stopped.

"If you did, you must have been completely off your face at 3am and I do not think you could have done a day's work.

"I simply don't believe the explanation you gave the police."

Judge Brandts-Giesen sentenced Kidd to four months' community detention and ordered him to pay $3500 fines, $130 court costs and disqualified him from driving for 28 days with alcohol interlock provisions granted. He would also have to apply for a zero alcohol licence after a year, which would then be in place for three years.