“We have a unique combination of a complex snowpack, incoming fine weather and anticipated high interest in backcountry skiing and snowboarding,” he said.

The warning comes after two severe avalanches left one person buried in Wānaka, and another dead in the Southern Alps this week.

On Monday one person was rescued after being completely submerged in snow near Wānaka’s Treble Cone ski area.

On Wednesday another avalanche buried heli-ski guide Brett Smith in the Southern Alps. The company behind the heliskiing tours, Alpine Guides, told the Herald that Smith “was pulled from the snow but did not survive”.

A serious avalanche in the Mt Arrowsmith area early on Wednesday afternoon took the life of Heli-ski guide Brett Smith. Photo / George Heard

Daisley said these recent incidents highlight the dangers associated with backcountry skiing and riding.

“The best course of action is to avoid avalanche terrain entirely, unless you have carried out a thorough investigation and have full confidence in the stability of the snowpack,” he said.

Since the beginning of September, westerly storm systems have brought significant snow fall to alpine areas across the South Island, accompanied by high winds and fluctuating freezing levels.

“With this recent changeable weather, comes the potential for dangerous weak layers within the snowpack, which can persist for days after the last snowfall.”

Daisley said these storm systems are far from typical for this time of year in New Zealand, and have created highly changeable, challenging conditions.

“This is a time for seriously heightened awareness and care in the backcountry. Proper preparation and informed decision-making are critical.”

It’s not the first warning MSC has issued. Earlier this month, the Mountain Safety Council urged skiers, snowboarders and climbers to check avalanche warnings before heading out.

Avalanche warnings remain in place across the South Island.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.











