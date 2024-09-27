MSC Chief Executive Mike Daisley said he doesn’t want the excitement of this weekend’s good weather spell to hinder good decision-making. They want to make sure skiers and riders do not take that risk.
“We have a unique combination of a complex snowpack, incoming fine weather and anticipated high interest in backcountry skiing and snowboarding,” he said.
The warning comes after two severe avalanches left one person buried in Wānaka, and another dead in the Southern Alps this week.
On Monday one person was rescued after being completely submerged in snow near Wānaka’s Treble Cone ski area.
On Wednesday another avalanche buried heli-ski guide Brett Smith in the Southern Alps. The company behind the heliskiing tours, Alpine Guides, told the Herald that Smith “was pulled from the snow but did not survive”.
Daisley said these recent incidents highlight the dangers associated with backcountry skiing and riding.