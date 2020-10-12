The duck suffered "high levels of pain and distress" and eventually died. Photo / 123rf

Warning: Distressing images

The SPCA is investigating the case of a duck which died after being shot with an arrow in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland.

The duck was found with an arrow through the neck on October 1 and, despite treatment, ended up succumbing to the injuries.

According to the SPCA, the injured animal was found in Blockhouse Bay, "suggesting that the arrow was shot in a suburban area, possibly also placing the public and pets at risk".

In a Facebook post, the SPCA has appealed for information about the incident.

The duck was taken to the SPCA in Auckland. Photo / Facebook

"The customised arrow (model XX75 Tribute 1416, with yellow and orange vanes) would be used with a lightweight bow, making it unsuitable for hunting," it said.

"Although arrows are classified as offensive weapons under the Crimes Act 1961, they can be used without a licence and are not required to be registered, which means tracing the shooter has been difficult for our Inspectors."

The animal did not survive the injuries. Photo / Facebook

The duck was "suffering high levels of pain and distress" when it was taken to the SPCA Auckland Centre, where it was treated by vets before being transferred to Bird Rescue.

• Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SPCA team on 09 256 7300. All information will be treated confidentially.