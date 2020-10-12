Whale dies after getting stuck under wharf in Hobsonville, Auckland

By RNZ
A whale has died after getting stuck under a wharf in Auckland.
The 4 metre-long juvenile minke whale got stuck near the Hobsonville Ferry terminal.
Local iwi have blessed the whale and arrangements are being made for its removal.
Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover said the whale was alive when found by members of the public but was trapped and couldn't be moved. It drowned in the incoming tide.
Grover said the whale was likely disorientated by the shallow waters.
