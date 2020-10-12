Whale dies after getting stuck under wharf in Hobsonville, Auckland

Department of Conservation staff with the whale. Photo / Chris Keall

By RNZ

A whale has died after getting stuck under a wharf in Auckland.

The juvenile minke whale was stuck under a wharf at Hobsonville Point. Photo / Project Jonah / Facebook

The 4 metre-long juvenile minke whale got stuck near the Hobsonville Ferry terminal.

Local iwi have blessed the whale and arrangements are being made for its removal.

Air Force staff at the scene, where a truck was brought in to remove the whale. Photo / Chris Keall

Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover said the whale was alive when found by members of the public but was trapped and couldn't be moved. It drowned in the incoming tide.

Grover said the whale was likely disorientated by the shallow waters.

Photo / Chris Keall

- RNZ