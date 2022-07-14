Large glass shards from a smashed front door lie on the doormat of Onehunga's SPCA Op Shop after a break in. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland charity store that raises money for rescued animals has been broken into overnight with a glass front door left shattered.

Large shards of broken glass from a bottom section of a double front door were left on the blue doormat of the SPCA Op Shop in Onehunga, on the suburb's main shopping strip.

The break-in happened just before 1am.

There are no details yet of what was stolen from the shop. The store's eye-catching front display appears untouched.

A police spokesperson said at 12.54am the alarm was raised about a break-in at a store on Church St, Onehunga.

One person was arrested and inquiries were ongoing.

The charity op shop, which uses proceeds from sales to help fund Auckland's SPCA centre, carries a range of donated clothing, shoes and homeware.