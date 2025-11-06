Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Arrest warrant issued in Auckland for serial conman Vincent Smith after another immigration scam

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Vincent Smith, now 37, has a history of testing the patience of judges. Photo / Michael Craig

Vincent Smith, now 37, has a history of testing the patience of judges. Photo / Michael Craig

An arrest has been ordered for a fake immigration officer after he failed to show up to his sentencing today.

Vincent Smith, who was sentenced to prison in 2018 for using the immigration ruse to steal more than $220,000 from multiple victims, told his lawyer today that he couldn’t attend

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save