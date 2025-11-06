Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Far North region plunged into darkness after substation failure cuts electricity for 23,000

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

More than 23,000 people in the Far North are without power after equipment failure at a substation. Photo / Top Energy

More than 23,000 people in the Far North are without power after equipment failure at a substation. Photo / Top Energy

A “substantial” equipment failure has knocked out power for more than 23,000 people in the Far North region.

According to Top Energy, the outages were first reported at 5.21pm, cutting power for large swathes of the region.

Towns affected include Kerikeri, Russell, Paihia, Kaikohe and Kawakawa.

In a post on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save