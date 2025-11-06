“Fire crews have been called to provide assistance in entering the building. We will provide an update when we have more information.”

Multiple people commented on how unfortunate it was for the power to go out around dinner time.

One woman said: “Time to get the BBQ out early. In emergencies we can handle Peanut Butter and Jam sandwiches. Thankfully we have our small gas stove.”

Another said: “I’m all for it – can’t cook dinner, and my kids have appeared out of their rooms with no wifi.”

The same region was affected by a power outage last Friday.

The power went out about 3.40pm that day and disconnected customers north of Hikurangi, south of Mangōnui and across the width of the North Island.

