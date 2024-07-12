Whanganui's electrician apprentices competed in a regional challenge on Tuesday, July 11.

Sparks flew at the Whanganui electrical apprentice challenge this week.

On Tuesday, July 9, a group of apprentices battled it out during the Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge.

Travis Scandle from B&M Electrical placed first in the industrial category. In the domestic/ commercial category, Ian Mandahl from Farmtech Solutions came first, second went to Ryan Palazzo of CME Services and Lucas Reardon from Strong Electrical placed third.

The nationwide challenge started in Wellington on July 3, with the Whanganui competition the second of 13 regional rounds. They will then be rated against the other regional participants, with the top five of the two categories heading to the finals to battle it out for the title of Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge winner.

A third title – the Initiative Award – is evaluated on how the finalists present themselves, the initiative they apply to health and safety, and how they conduct themselves within a competition setting.