Spark customers unable to make calls

Many Spark customers are reporting they can't make or receive calls today.

Many Spark users nationwide are reporting they are not able to make or receive calls today as the company faces major technical issues.

Some customers posted to social media this afternoon saying the issue has been ongoing since last night.

In a post on Facebook, the phone company said they are aware of the issue and are urgently working to identify the cause.

It explained customers could still make calls over Wi-Fi and data using apps such as WhatsApp, and that texts could still be sent and received.

“We know how important it is for our customers to be connected so we apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the post read.

The post to Facebook quickly amassed over 200 comments in just 20 minutes, many of which were disgruntled customers sharing their frustrations.

“What about customers that don’t have Internet who are 86 and live alone and need a phone this is crazy,” one person wrote.

“Great when I’m trying to run a business ... I bet I still get a full payment bill next month though,” another said.























