Southwell School in Hamilton now out of lockdown after nearby incident

A Hamilton private school went into lockdown this afternoon after gunshots were reportedly fired nearby.

A notice from Southwell School in Hamilton to parents this afternoon advised them the school was in lockdown "following an incident on Peachgrove Rd".

"Parents please do not come to the school to pick your children up. We will update you once we receive further instruction from the Police and Ministry of Education.

A Police media spokesperson confirmed they received reports of a firearms incident in Fifth Ave in Enderley at 1.30pm. The school is now out of lockdown, police confirmed.

