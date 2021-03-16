Six people arrested in Raglan with stolen cars, linked to planned burglaries

Police believe the vehicles were stolen from various locations in the Waikato for the purpose of committing commercial burglaries. Photo / File

Six people have been arrested in Raglan this morning after police located multiple stolen vehicles, believed to be linked to planned burglaries.

As Waikato Police patrolled the Raglan area at 3am, officers located the stolen vehicles with several occupants inside.

One of the vehicles was spiked and three offenders were arrested near Ngaruawahia, and another three offenders were arrested in a second vehicle near Pukemiro. Police dogs were used to track some of the offenders.

Police believe the vehicles were stolen from various locations in the Waikato for the purpose of committing commercial burglaries.

All six were appearing today in the Hamilton Youth and District Court charged with various offences.

Western Waikato Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said this was a great example of deploying police resources to the right places, based on information and feedback from local communities.

"The Raglan community have given police strong feedback about ensuring we have an increased visibility in Raglan over key periods," he said.

"Identifying these offenders before they caused further harm was critical to keeping our communities safe, which is the priority."

Police ask the public to be vigilant about reporting any suspicious vehicles or activity by calling 111 immediately.

The public can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.