A recent attempt to initiate such a poll in Southland failed due to insufficient support, a fact that Ramsey suggested shows strong local support for ILT.
“This particular MP seems out of touch with his own community’s beliefs about the trust.”
Responding to Court’s claim that 80% of ILT’s profits come from gambling, Ramsey said Court had not done his homework.
“Our trading businesses generate 100% of our profits. Between $6m and $8m in before-tax profits is generated annually, of which $3m to $3.5m goes back to the community, with the remainder reinvested into our business.”
Ramsey asserted that Southland’s licensing trusts operate effectively and responsibly, and he dismissed the need for legislative change.
“[Court] is attempting to circumvent community-driven mechanisms already in place, which are fit for purpose,” Ramsey said.
Patterson also questioned Court’s familiarity with Southland, saying that most of his criticism has focused on licensing trusts in West Auckland.
“No one here knows who Simon Court is, but he’d certainly be known if he came down here,” Patterson said.
Patterson said that a democratic process already exists under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, allowing communities to hold a referendum if they wish to dissolve a licensing trust.
“All that’s needed is 15% of eligible voters to sign a petition and a 51% vote to pass,” he said.
“I’m just disappointed that it’s reared it’s ugly head. I think that this Government, given what they’ve inherited from the Labour Party, have got more to worry about than four very successful licensing trusts that are well managed, well run, and have given away over $300 million to stakeholders.”
