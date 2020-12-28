Southland crash: One critical in collision between motorcycle and truck

mergency services at the scene of the serious crash near the Oreti River bridge. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A critically injured person is being flown to Dunedin Hospital by the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter after a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in Southland.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed that the helicopter had departed about 30 minutes ago from near the crash scene, on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway at the Oreti River Bridge.

The crash occurred at 1.30pm, near Taramoa Rd and Price Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene and has transported one patient to hospital.

Emergency services at the scene said it appeared the motorcycle and a Fonterra truck had collided.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

A patient is transported onto the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the police serious crash unit had been called in.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said that two fire appliances had been sent to the scene, from Wallacetown and Invercargill.

Firefighters were helping at the scene, including with traffic control, and police were heading the operations, the spokesman said.

At least four police cars were present and it appeared the road would be blocked for some time.