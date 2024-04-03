Southland couple killed in two-vehicle Marlborough crash

A hero describes attempts to save victim of horrific sushi shop attack, Covid vaccine’s link to a healthy teen’s death and Auckland Airport's new-look facility opens to the public in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Police have released the identity of the victims of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Kekerengu, Southern Marlborough.

Southland couple Philip Donald Wightman, 67, and Suzanne Elizabeth Watson, 58, were killed in the crash on Thursday.

“Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

An obituary notice published in the Southland Times said the couple died tragically as the result of an accident at Kaikoura, on Thursday, March 28.

A tribute published on the Macdonald and Weston funeral director’s website said: “Still reeling from the sad news about our dear brother Phil and his wife Sue. May their ride through the clouds be forever serene.”

Another tribute said: “Words can not describe the disbelief of what has transpired... Sue & Phil you were definitely one of a kind and we will forever cherish the memories we all shared always in hearts.”

The crash closed the state highway, causing lengthy delays for motorists in the South Island heading between Christchurch and Blenheim for the Easter weekend.

Two other people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries following the crash.