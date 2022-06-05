The Waiinu Beach settlement is located around 40km west of Whanganui. Photo / File

The Waiinu Beach settlement is located around 40km west of Whanganui. Photo / File

The Police National Dive Squad has joined the search for a missing fisherman who washed off the rocks near Waiinu Beach in South Taranaki.

The dive squad arrived on Sunday afternoon and conducted a search in the immediate area where the man had gone into the water.

Day three of the search resumed on Monday with an extended search in the area by the dive squad.

Whanganui Surf Lifeguard Services chairman James Newell said although the conditions were good on Monday, there was no visibility for the divers in the water.

"They can't even see their hand in front of their face," he said.

He said it was a time-consuming process which they had completed half of with no sign of the missing man.

Police were initially called at around 11.15am on Saturday, with a helicopter, coastguard, surf lifesavers and police search and rescue all working to locate him.

Newell said they had two boats searching the coastline over the weekend and the same again on Monday.

He said there was large public involvement in the operation.

South Taranaki district councillor Brian Rook said on Saturday the man was about 30 and from South Taranaki.