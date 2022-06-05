The Waiinu Beach settlement is located around 40km west of Whanganui. Photo / File

The Waiinu Beach settlement is located around 40km west of Whanganui. Photo / File

The Police National Dive Squad has joined the search for a missing fisherman who washed off the rocks near Waiinu Beach in South Taranaki.

The dive squad arrived on Sunday afternoon and conducted a search in the immediate area where the man had gone into the water.

Day three of the search resumed on Monday morning with an extended search in the area by the dive squad.

Police were initially called at around 11.15am on Saturday, with a helicopter, coastguard, surf lifesavers and police search and rescue all working to locate the man.

James Newell, chairman of the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service, said they had two boats searching the coastline on Saturday and Sunday.

Newell said there was large public involvement in the operation.

South Taranaki district councillor Brian Rook said on Saturday the man was about 30 and from South Taranaki.

Rook said the man and a friend were fishing at Snapper Rock when he got washed off the rock.