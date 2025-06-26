Heavy rain is forecast to continue at 10-20mm per hour this morning, followed by scattered showers across the weekend.

Smith said that major highways SH6 and SH63 into Marlborough were closed, along with many roads in Tasman, although Nelson had seen less disruption.

“I have just spoken to Minister of Emergency Management Mark Mitchell who has travelled this morning to Marlborough where they have also declared a State of Emergency,” he added.

Mitchell confirmed his arrival in Blenheim via social media.

The Motueka River has breached its banks at Pangatotara, about 6km outside Motueka. Photo / Marlene Howie

The Dunedin City Council announced it is making necessary preparations while actively monitoring weather forecasts ahead of predicted heavy rain overnight in the city.

MetService has issued an Orange rain warning for Dunedin, with forecasts of between 70mm and 90mm of rain between 9pm tonight and 6pm on Saturday.

“Our contractors have been out and about clearing mud-tanks and drains in low-lying areas, and key staff are meeting regularly today to consider the latest information,” DCC chief executive Sandy Graham said.

“At this stage, the Dunedin Civil Defence bunker is not activating, and we expect our network will cope with the forecast rain, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation and make further announcements as needed.”

In Marlborough, emergency officials ordered early morning evacuations in parts of Spring Creek due to growing concerns about a compromised section of the Wairau River stopbank.

The affected areas include Dodson, Hathaway and March streets, as well as low-lying properties along Ferry Rd.

Evacuation centres have been established at Stadium 2000 in Blenheim and Tuamātene Marae in Grovetown. Civil Defence is urging residents to stay with friends and family if possible.

“Given the threat to life and property, we are asking people in the area to evacuate immediately,” a spokesperson said.

Civil Defence also said it is working alongside lifeline utilities and emergency services to coordinate the response.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they have responded to 17 callouts across the top of the South Island.

These have largely involved clearing drains and helping police keep motorists out of floodwaters.

They were called to the Lower Moutere region at 8.30am after reports of a stranded man and his pets, but he was rescued before crews arrived.

Earlier, at 5.05am, another person became trapped in their car in floodwaters on Edwards Rd in Lower Moutere.

Fire and Emergency successfully brought them to safety.

The Hieke Nelson Principals’ Association confirmed that 17 schools across Nelson and Tasman were closed Friday due to “significant flooding”.

Some early childhood centres are also closed.

“We are working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation. Families are advised to check their school’s communication channels for updates and further instructions. The safety of our communities is our top priority.”

In Blenheim, the sewer network has become overloaded due to the heavy rainfall. Marlborough District Council is urging residents in Dillon St, Leefield St, Houldsworth St, Muller Rd and Stuart St to avoid flushing toilets unless necessary, limit water usage, and avoid contact with floodwaters due to raw sewage contamination.

MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for much of the upper South Island, including Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman.

Some areas may exceed monthly rainfall totals by Friday, with a high risk of surface flooding, slips and fast-rising rivers.

SH6 LOWER BULLER GORGE TO INANGAHUA, WEST COAST - SLIP - 9:10AM, FRI 27 JUN

State Highway 6 is now CLOSED between the SH6/SH69 intersection at Inangahua, and the SH6/SH67 intersection south of Westport. Consider an alternative route at this time.

NZTA says State Highway 6 between the SH6/SH69 intersection at Inangahua and the SH6/SH67 intersection south of Westport has been closed due to a slip as of 9.10am.

Further south, Dunedin and parts of North Otago remain under a heavy rain watch.

Inland Otago and South Canterbury are forecast to receive snow above 600 metres from late Friday into Saturday, with warnings of potential travel disruption and hazardous alpine road conditions.

The severe weather is being driven by a slow-moving low-pressure system in the Tasman Sea, which is funnelling moisture-laden air over central and northern South Island regions.

The system is expected to weaken gradually over the weekend.

