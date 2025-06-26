Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said that a formal state of emergency has also been declared in Nelson and Tasman.
“I am at joint Nelson/Tasman Emergency Management Centre where we havedeclared a formal State of Emergency in response to the severe weather,” he wrote on Facebook.
“Rivers most under pressure are Moutere and Waiiti in Tasman where experiencing 1:40 year event whereas Maitai flows high (about peak annual) but not threatening. Greatest risk for Nelson is landslides with sodden land and further rain forecast. One evacuation in Nelson – several dozen in Tasman.”
The Dunedin City Council announced it is making necessary preparations while actively monitoring weather forecasts ahead of predicted heavy rain overnight in the city.
MetService has issued an Orange rain warning for Dunedin, with forecasts of between 70mm and 90mm of rain between 9pm tonight and 6pm on Saturday.
“Our contractors have been out and about clearing mud-tanks and drains in low-lying areas, and key staff are meeting regularly today to consider the latest information,” DCC chief executive Sandy Graham said.
“At this stage, the Dunedin Civil Defence bunker is not activating, and we expect our network will cope with the forecast rain, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation and make further announcements as needed.”
In Marlborough, emergency officials ordered early morning evacuations in parts of Spring Creek due to growing concerns about a compromised section of the Wairau River stopbank.
The affected areas include Dodson, Hathaway and March streets, as well as low-lying properties along Ferry Rd.
Evacuation centres have been established at Stadium 2000 in Blenheim and Tuamātene Marae in Grovetown. Civil Defence is urging residents to stay with friends and family if possible.
“Given the threat to life and property, we are asking people in the area to evacuate immediately,” a spokesperson said.
Civil Defence also said it is working alongside lifeline utilities and emergency services to coordinate the response.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they have responded to 17 callouts across the top of the South Island.
“We are working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation. Families are advised to check their school’s communication channels for updates and further instructions. The safety of our communities is our top priority.”
In Blenheim, the sewer network has become overloaded due to the heavy rainfall. Marlborough District Council is urging residents in Dillon St, Leefield St, Houldsworth St, Muller Rd and Stuart St to avoid flushing toilets unless necessary, limit water usage, and avoid contact with floodwaters due to raw sewage contamination.
MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for much of the upper South Island, including Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman.
Some areas may exceed monthly rainfall totals by Friday, with a high risk of surface flooding, slips and fast-rising rivers.
SH6 LOWER BULLER GORGE TO INANGAHUA, WEST COAST - SLIP - 9:10AM, FRI 27 JUN State Highway 6 is now CLOSED between the SH6/SH69 intersection at Inangahua, and the SH6/SH67 intersection south of Westport. Consider an alternative route at this time. ^CS pic.twitter.com/hCoerWwA6d
— NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) June 26, 2025
NZTA says State Highway 6 between the SH6/SH69 intersection at Inangahua and the SH6/SH67 intersection south of Westport has been closed due to a slip as of 9.10am.
Further south, Dunedin and parts of North Otago remain under a heavy rain watch.