It was the warmest times, it was the coldest times.



A Tale of Two Islands. pic.twitter.com/3FjshMtWst — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 4, 2025

“It will be pretty windy for places like Wellington, Wairarapa and even Auckland,” he said.

“It will be a windy start to the day, but not as windy as yesterday.”

Law said the southwesterlies would make for a cold day.

According to MetService, both Auckland and Hamilton are forecast to reach a high of 19C today.

Tauranga is set to peak at 20C while Napier is forecast to reach 22C.

However, temperatures are forecast to plummet in the South Island with Christchurch reaching a high of 10C and a low of -1C and Queenstown hitting a high of 8C and a low of -2C.

A road snowfall warning is forecast to come into force for Milford Road (SH94) from 11am to 8pm.

“Two to 5 cm of snow may accumulate above 600m on the road with less down to 400m.”

Meanwhile, a heavy swell warning is in place for Kapiti-Porirua Coast to Cape Terawhiti until 3pm.

Waves are forecast to reach 3m in the morning, lowering to 1m in the afternoon.

Law said temperatures were forecast to keep falling as New Zealand heads into the weekend.

“For most of us, as we head towards the weekend, it’s definitely going to feel like June,” he said.

“Places like Wanaka, Alexandra [will see] daytime highs of 3 or 4C and nighttime lows down below freezing.”

