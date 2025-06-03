“The low and associated fronts are expected to bring heavy rain and very strong winds to several areas. After the low crosses the country, a cold southerly is expected to move up the South Island,” MetService said.

Niwa reported on Facebook that Kiwis should brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across both islands today.

Locals in Wellington, Nelson, Taranaki and Northland should watch out for intense downpours.

Looking towards Thursday, Niwa said, “A powerful cold front brings a dramatic temperature drop, snow to high elevations, and possibly even lowland snow depending on how a developing low-pressure system tracks.”

As the weekend kicks off, squally showers, hail and widespread frost are on the cards, Niwa said.

The post by Niwa described this week’s forecast as a “dynamic and potentially disruptive weather pattern”.

Where is the worst weather this week?

MetService says a broad area of rain is expected to form from west to east today, with the heaviest rain expected in the Mount Taranaki area and the Tasman District.

“The rain and strong winds are the result of a rapidly deepening area of low pressure forming off the eastern coast of Australia and crossing the country.”

Another stint of windy and wet weather is due to wreak havoc across several regions today. Photo / Alex Burton

MetService meteorologist John Law said: “This week, we see another visitor arriving from the Tasman Sea and it’s set to bring some active weather with it. But it’s not just the wind and rain we have to watch out for. With cold air rushing in behind this system, it’s going to be a much colder end to the week.”

Thunderstorms are expected to accompany the rain today in northern and western parts of the North Island, with localised downpours and strong winds expected, MetService reported.

Overnight Wednesday, the Canterbury High Country is forecast to have rain turn to snow, “especially across the higher parts of the region and impacting the higher roads and passes”.

Warnings and watches

A number of regions are under watches and warnings for the next few days.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne and inland Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, Northern Taihape and southern parts of Taupō and Taumarunui, the Tararua Range, Marlborough about and northwest of the Richmond Range, and Nelson east of Nelson City, Taranaki Maunga, and the Tasman District west of Motueka.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for Northland, Auckland and Aotea Great Barrier Island, Horowhenua, Kāpiti Coast and Wellington, Buller, the Grey and Westland Districts between Karamea and Harihari, and Fiordland north of Breaksea Sound.

A heavy snow watch has been issued for the Canterbury High Country, with heavy snow possible above 300m (or possibly lower).

Several areas are also under strong wind watches and swell warnings.

Snow fell at Cardrona Alpine Resort between Queenstown and Wānaka earlier this year. Photo / Cardrona Alpine Resort

Temperatures are set to tumble

Temperatures are set to tumble for the end of the week, with daytime highs unlikely to get beyond the teens.

“The coldest spots will be in Central Otago, where daytime temperatures for Wānaka and Alexandra are only likely to reach 3C or 4C this weekend.”

The colder air on Friday brings the potential of snow to lower areas of Canterbury.

“Cold air and wintry showers will feature in the forecast for parts of the South Island on Friday, but the heaviest snow is expected over the highest parts of Canterbury overnight on Wednesday,” Law said.

“Snow is likely to near sea level on Friday for Canterbury, Otago, Southland and Fiordland.

“While this snow is likely to be significant and may cause disruptions to travel, at this stage warning amounts are not expected.”

