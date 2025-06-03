Advertisement
New Zealand
Updated

Weather: Temperatures set to plunge amid snow, wind warnings, heavy rain

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald
4 mins to read

HeraldNOW: Daily Weather Update: June 4 2025. Video / Herald NOW
  • A powerful cold front will bring a dramatic temperature drop, heavy rain, and strong winds.
  • Severe weather watches are in place for thunderstorms, snow, and strong winds across several regions.
  • Temperatures will tumble, with snow expected in Canterbury and cold conditions in Central Otago.

Kiwis will be plunged into the depths of winter this week as a powerful cold front threatens to bring a “dramatic temperature drop” and even lowland snow later in the week.

Several regions are being warned to brace for a cold blast in the coming days,

