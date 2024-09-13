His site manager, Jason O’Connell, said his “loss is being felt deeply across the site”.

“He was not only a valuable part of our maintenance crew but also a much-loved personality who will be missed by all the team he worked with,” O’Connell said.

“Our thoughts are with Alan’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time, and we’re also wrapping support around our staff as they come to terms with this loss.”





Emergency services were called to the crash on the Waimate Highway (SH1) near Makikihi, Waimate just after 6am.

Police told the Herald the crash involved a B-train truck-and-trailer and a car.

Hato Hone St John was responding with a helicopter to the scene. One patient was treated and one was taken to Dunedin Hospital, St John said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one of the vehicles was on fire.

Police are investigating the crash and appealing witnesses to come forward.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage,” said a police spokesperson.



