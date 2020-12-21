South Auckland's Mill Rd highway: Residents in the dark over $1.4b project

Mill Road, looking towards Pukekohe. Photo / Greg Bowker

A group of Drury residents say they are frustrated at the lack of feedback they've received from the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency over the $1.35 billion Mill Rd project and the impact it could have on their properties and businesses.

When the Government rolled out its $12b New Zealand Upgrade Programme infrastructure package in January, the roading project was the biggest ticket on the bill.

The 21.5km Mill Rd arterial route, which will provide an alternative road between Manukau and Drury, will run parallel to and to the east of State Highway 1 and is expected to be completed by 2028.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) senior manager system design Robyn Elston, the route of the Manukau section of the Mill Rd has already been finalised, but the Takanini, Papakura and Drury sections are still works in progress.

"There are some major challenges to work through as we move towards construction from late 2022 and applying for consents for the Takanini, Papakura and Drury sections," Elston said.

"The size and scale of this new corridor, combined with the fact we are building large sections through established areas means that no matter the route chosen, there will be a significant impact on private property. We are taking the time to ensure we make the right decisions, and that means we have not confirmed the preferred route south of the Manukau section, including the number of properties potentially impacted."

Riet van der Gulik and her husband Peter own a property in Fitzgerald Rd and run their own business growing vegetables.

She is also the treasurer of the Drury Community Committee, a local residents' group. Van der Gulik and a number of residents in the area are keen to know what is happening.

She said she recently called the NZTA to find out more about the proposed route for the highway through Drury, including whether an adjoining property had been sold.

"But they said they were still in discussions. We don't know anything and it's like we're stuck in limbo. We're not going to be stressed about it. But we've got no idea."

Her thoughts are shared by Drury winemaker Dave Young whose family has lived in the area since the 1870s.

Drury winemaker Dave Young says he's disappointed that the NZTA hasn't given residents and business owners more information about the project. Photo / Supplied

Young said he's disappointed that the NZTA hasn't told the residents more. He said he doesn't want to have to sell, despite the fact he knows he could be forced to if the NZTA uses the Public Work Act.

"The people around here are up in arms," Young said. "We can't plan our future and where are we going to go? We have businesses here."

He said a number of his neighbours have similar concerns.

"How are they going to compensate the affected business owners? That's what we want to know."

The consent for the southern section of the highway was expected to be lodged early next year. But according to Elston the NZTA is still carrying out ecological, topographical, geotechnical and general surveying work.

"We had planned to carry out these investigations earlier in the year but had to delay this work due to Covid-19," she said.

"Because we are still working through these challenges, engagement with landowners and the community on a preferred route has not begun yet. We have written to landowners in the Mill Road area to update them and let them know we will provide a further update in 2021."

She said the latest surveying work follows a public consultation on the options for the corridor route in Takanini, Papakura and Drury in May and June.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it is still carrying out surveying work for southern section of the $1.35b Mill Rd project. Photo / Jarred Williamson

Elston said feedback from local residents showed there were concerns about the impacts on homes and businesses.

"We have been using this feedback to help update the plans and it will help us make decisions on a preferred route for further consultation.

The total population of Takanini, Drury, Opāheke, Paerata and Pukekohe areas is expected to grow to 120,000 over the next 30 years. And the Mill Rd project will provide an important link between the new areas and Manukau.

Oyster Capital, Fulton Hogan and Kiwi Property are seeking to rezone about 330 hectares in Drury East from future urban to a mix of residential, business and open space zones. A fourth, smaller private plan change to rezone 33.7ha for mixed use housing by Karaka and Drury Consultant Ltd was added to the public notification by council officers.

Auckland Council has said it will oppose the developers' plans to redevelop Drury unless they can reach an agreement by next year to fund a $1 billion shortfall needed for infrastructure in the area.