Investigations into the incident are continuing, but police say initial indications suggest a truck’s tyre blew as it travelled southbound, causing it to cross through barrier wires and into the northbound lanes, where it collided with the van, carrying the seasonal workers, and two other cars.
Fa’aofo Uili Fa’aofo’s widow Nu’ulua Fa’aofo revealed to Radio New Zealand (RNZ) this evening she was due to be with her family as they headed to Auckland for a flight home to Samoa.
He had offered to pick up the group of seasonal workers from the Bay of Plenty after their contract under the Recognised Seasonal Employment scheme had ended.
The group also included Leauga’s younger brother, aged 21, who is fighting for his life in hospital.
Van driver described as dedicated father, proud uncle
A cousin of the driver, who’s also the aunt of the two younger men, said the family was still in shock and disbelief at the news they had lost three members of their extended aiga.
Leauga and Kelemete’s mothers are sisters based in Samoa. Fa’aofo has been described as a dedicated brother to them and their respective children.
“He travelled down to pick up the boys because they were supposed to fly back to Samoa [today],” the aunt said.
“Uili lives here, in West Auckland. He’s got a wife and six kids. But he’s also a very proud uncle. He wanted to go pick up his nephews and take them out for the day around Auckland – before they would fly back to Samoa.”
Leauga’s mother has only recently returned to Samoa after travelling here last month to spend time with family and visit her two sons working as seasonal workers here.
All three men killed were raised in the village of Sili, on the big island of Savaii, where many of their family members remain.
The aunt described harrowing scenes after the bad news was given to both sisters in Samoa. One of the women was rushed to hospital after fainting.
“Even now, they don’t believe it. Not only the news that their sons have died but also their brother. They are the kind of sisters who would do anything for their brother.
“We’re all just shocked. We just cried and cried – one is bad enough, but three from the same family. It’s unbelievable.”
Immigration New Zealand national manager Pacific, Loua Ward, said its thoughts and condolences go out to the families.
“We can confirm that five Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Samoan workers were passengers in the van involved,” she said.
“Immigration New Zealand’s RSE engagement partner is working closely with the employer and Samoan authorities to provide assistance and support during this difficult time.”
Meanwhile, the Samoan community is rallying to help the victims’ loved ones.
A Givealittle fundraising page has been set up by South Auckland community leader Li’amanaia Lorenzo Kaisara to help the families of the men killed. The money will be donated to the families to help with funeral service expenses, according to the page.