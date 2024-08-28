Nu’ulua said her husband had told her to stay behind.

She also told RNZ she could not fathom the loss of her husband when she first found out.

Fa’aofo Uili Fa’aofo, 45, was a proud uncle who simply wanted to spend some time with his seasonal worker nephews before they flew back to Samoa this week.

Three people died when a truck veered through the wire median barrier and into oncoming traffic on State Highway 1 between Bombay and Ramarama. Image / Supplied

“They showed the face, and then all my kids [were shocked] and me too. Why? Because I can’t believe it,” she told RNZ.

He had offered to pick up the group of seasonal workers from the Bay of Plenty after their contract under the Recognised Seasonal Employment scheme had ended.

The group also included Leauga’s younger brother, aged 21, who is fighting for his life in hospital.

Van driver described as dedicated father, proud uncle

A cousin of the driver, who’s also the aunt of the two younger men, said the family was still in shock and disbelief at the news they had lost three members of their extended aiga.

Leauga and Kelemete’s mothers are sisters based in Samoa. Fa’aofo has been described as a dedicated brother to them and their respective children.

Fa’aofo Uili Fa’aofo (right) and his two nephews Ta’avao Kelemete (middle) and Leauga Jerry Leauga (left) died in the crash on Monday.

“He travelled down to pick up the boys because they were supposed to fly back to Samoa [today],” the aunt said.

“Uili lives here, in West Auckland. He’s got a wife and six kids. But he’s also a very proud uncle. He wanted to go pick up his nephews and take them out for the day around Auckland – before they would fly back to Samoa.”

Leauga’s mother has only recently returned to Samoa after travelling here last month to spend time with family and visit her two sons working as seasonal workers here.

All three men killed were raised in the village of Sili, on the big island of Savaii, where many of their family members remain.

The aunt described harrowing scenes after the bad news was given to both sisters in Samoa. One of the women was rushed to hospital after fainting.

“Even now, they don’t believe it. Not only the news that their sons have died but also their brother. They are the kind of sisters who would do anything for their brother.

“We’re all just shocked. We just cried and cried – one is bad enough, but three from the same family. It’s unbelievable.”

Immigration New Zealand national manager Pacific, Loua Ward, said its thoughts and condolences go out to the families.

Three people died in Monday's crash on SH1 between Bombay and Ramarama. Photo / Supplied

“We can confirm that five Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Samoan workers were passengers in the van involved,” she said.

“Immigration New Zealand’s RSE engagement partner is working closely with the employer and Samoan authorities to provide assistance and support during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the Samoan community is rallying to help the victims’ loved ones.

A Givealittle fundraising page has been set up by South Auckland community leader Li’amanaia Lorenzo Kaisara to help the families of the men killed. The money will be donated to the families to help with funeral service expenses, according to the page.

He told the Herald he had been given the okay by the men’s family to set up the page and they were said to be grateful for the support that had been offered by the New Zealand public.

