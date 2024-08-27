The group also included Leauga’s younger brother, aged 21, who is fighting for his life in hospital.

Van driver described as dedicated father and proud uncle

A cousin of the driver, who’s also the aunt of the two younger men, said the family was still in shock and disbelief at the news they had lost three members of their extended aiga.

Leauga and Kelemete’s mothers are sisters based in Samoa. Fa’aofo has been described as a dedicated brother to them and their respective children.

Fa'aofo Uili Fa'aofo, 45, from West Auckland, was driving a van and among those killed in the crash on State Highway 1 at Ramarama on Monday.

“He travelled down to pick up the boys because they were supposed to fly back to Samoa tomorrow,” the aunt said.

“Uili lives here, in West Auckland. He’s got a wife and six kids. But he’s also a very proud uncle. He wanted to go pick up his nephews and take them out for the day around Auckland – before they would fly back to Samoa tomorrow.”

Leauga’s mother has only recently returned to Samoa after travelling here last month to spend time with family and visit her two sons working as seasonal workers here.

All three men killed were raised in the village of Sili, on the big island of Savaii, where many of their family members remain.

Ta'avao Kelemete, a 32-year-old RSE seasonal worker from Samoa, was one of the victims of the Ramarama accident that involved a truck and three other vehicles.

The aunt described harrowing scenes after the bad news was given to both sisters in Samoa. One of the women was rushed to hospital after fainting.

“Even now, they don’t believe it. Not only the news that their sons have died but also their brother. They are the kind of sisters who would do anything for their brother.

“We’re all just shocked. We just cried and cried – one is bad enough, but three from the same family. It’s unbelievable.”

Younger brother still unconscious, unaware older sibling has died

The family spokeswoman also revealed Leauga’s younger brother, one of three men who had been in the van and survived, does not yet know his older sibling has died.

She said because of his condition he had been mostly unconscious since the incident.

“Some of our family went to see him today and he’s still unconscious. He’s not awake yet.”

Leauga Jeremy Leauga, 37, one of three killed in Monday's crash, was due to fly back to Samoa this week.

Police earlier gave an update on the condition of the three men who survived the crash and remain in hospital. The 21-year-old remains in a critical condition. The others, aged 42 and 39, also remain in hospital with moderate injuries.

Two other people who were in different vehicles caught up in Monday’s crash have been treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck involved was also treated for minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

Immigration New Zealand national manager Pacific, Loua Ward, said its thoughts and condolences go out to the families.

“We can confirm that five Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Samoan workers were passengers in the van involved,” she said.

“Immigration New Zealand’s RSE engagement partner is working closely with the employer and Samoan authorities to provide assistance and support during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the Samoan community is rallying to help the victims’ loved ones.

A Givealittle fundraising page has been set up by South Auckland community leader Li’amanaia Lorenzo Kaisara to help the families of the men killed. The money will be donated to the families to help with funeral service expenses, the page.

He told the Herald he had been given the okay by the men’s family to set up the page and they were said to be grateful for the support that had been offered by the New Zealand public.

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and won the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.