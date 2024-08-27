Fa’aofo Uili Fa’aofo was a proud uncle who simply wanted to spend some time with his seasonal worker nephews before they flew back to Samoa this week.
But their plans would not go ahead, after the 45-year-old was instantly killed alongside his nephews, Leauga Jerry Leauga, 37, and Ta’avao Kelemete, 32, in a horror State Highway 1 crash in Ramarama, Auckland, on Monday afternoon.
Although investigations into the incident continue, police say initial indications suggest a truck travelling southbound suffered a tyre blowout, causing it to cross through barrier wires and into the northbound lanes, where it collided with the van, carrying the seasonal workers, and two other cars.
Fa’aofo had offered to pick up the group of seasonal workers from the Bay of Plenty after their contract under the Recognised Seasonal Employment scheme had ended.
“Uili lives here, in West Auckland. He’s got a wife and six kids. But he’s also a very proud uncle. He wanted to go pick up his nephews and take them out for the day around Auckland – before they would fly back to Samoa tomorrow.”
Leauga’s mother has only recently returned to Samoa after travelling here last month to spend time with family and visit her two sons working as seasonal workers here.
All three men killed were raised in the village of Sili, on the big island of Savaii, where many of their family members remain.
The aunt described harrowing scenes after the bad news was given to both sisters in Samoa. One of the women was rushed to hospital after fainting.
“Even now, they don’t believe it. Not only the news that their sons have died but also their brother. They are the kind of sisters who would do anything for their brother.
“We’re all just shocked. We just cried and cried – one is bad enough, but three from the same family. It’s unbelievable.”
Younger brother still unconscious, unaware older sibling has died
The family spokeswoman also revealed Leauga’s younger brother, one of three men who had been in the van and survived, does not yet know his older sibling has died.
She said because of his condition he had been mostly unconscious since the incident.
“Some of our family went to see him today and he’s still unconscious. He’s not awake yet.”
Police earlier gave an update on the condition of the three men who survived the crash and remain in hospital. The 21-year-old remains in a critical condition. The others, aged 42 and 39, also remain in hospital with moderate injuries.
Two other people who were in different vehicles caught up in Monday’s crash have been treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck involved was also treated for minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.
Immigration New Zealand national manager Pacific, Loua Ward, said its thoughts and condolences go out to the families.
“We can confirm that five Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Samoan workers were passengers in the van involved,” she said.
“Immigration New Zealand’s RSE engagement partner is working closely with the employer and Samoan authorities to provide assistance and support during this difficult time.”
Meanwhile, the Samoan community is rallying to help the victims’ loved ones.
A Givealittle fundraising page has been set up by South Auckland community leader Li’amanaia Lorenzo Kaisara to help the families of the men killed. The money will be donated to the families to help with funeral service expenses, the page.