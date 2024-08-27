All lanes of SH1 were closed overnight with diversions in place, but reopened this morning.
Motorist Tamati Cassin - who arrived on the scene shortly after the crash - said it appeared the truck had been travelling south when it blew a tyre and crossed on to the northbound side, ripping through the barrier wires and hitting a van.
Who are the victims?
Samoan media are reporting the victims are young men who have been in New Zealand under the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme.
It is understood they were travelling to Auckland from Bay of Plenty ahead of their return back to Samoa this week.
Family members and friends of the victims have taken to social media to express their grief, shock and disbelief at the news.
Samoa Global News reported that a fourth passenger - also a seasonal worker - was among those injured and taken to hospital.
Lying in his hospital bed, he took to Facebook to describe what had happened to family and friends back in Samoa, as tears streamed down his face.
Speaking in Samoan from his hospital bed, he shared the news that, like him, two colleagues in hospital were alive.
Translated, he said: “I’ve got word that they are doing well. Praise God.”
But as he gets to the news about the three killed, he is overcome with emotion and, breaking down, says: “As for the brothers...it’s not easy for me to tell you”.
“One of the benefits of wire rope medians is that it takes up less space. When you put these things in, you have to be mindful of enough space for the vehicle,” he said. “Wire rope is obviously cheaper.”
However, Kalasih said properly designed barriers would keep a truck in its lane.
NZTA national manager of maintenance and operations Andrew Clark said NZTA Waka Kotahi was assisting the Police Serious Crash Unit in investigating the crash.
He said all median barriers across the country, including those on SH1, were routinely inspected.
“While these barriers act to prevent crashes and provide a significant opportunity to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads, it’s important that we allow the Police SCU investigation and our own review to be completed in order to have a full and accurate understanding of all of the factors which may have contributed to this crash,” he said.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by yesterday afternoon’s fatal crash in Auckland.
“We will also carry out our own review of the crash site, as we do in response to all fatal crashes on the state highway network, with a focus on the potential contribution of any road or roadside factors to the crash, and any safety improvements which can be made at the site.
“Until these reviews are complete, we are unable to comment on the possible causes of the crash, or on any of the factors that may have contributed to it.”
Transport Minister Simeon Brown said he expected a coronial investigation will likely follow.
“It would be inappropriate to comment any further until the Police and NZTA have completed their investigations. My thoughts are with the friends and families of those tragically killed yesterday.”