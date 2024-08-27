“This was a horrific crash, and we are continuing to provide support for everyone affected, including emergency workers at the scene.”





A truck crash on State Highway 1 closed all lanes on Monday.

What happened?

A truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in long delays for South Auckland’s motorway network yesterday.

Police have confirmed six people were in the van in which three people died. They were aged 47, 37 and 32.

All lanes of SH1 were closed overnight with diversions in place, but reopened this morning.

Motorist Tamati Cassin - who arrived on the scene shortly after the crash - said it appeared the truck had been travelling south when it blew a tyre and crossed on to the northbound side, ripping through the barrier wires and hitting a van.

Who are the victims?

Samoan media are reporting the victims are young men who have been in New Zealand under the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme.

It is understood they were travelling to Auckland from Bay of Plenty ahead of their return back to Samoa this week.

Family members and friends of the victims have taken to social media to express their grief, shock and disbelief at the news.

Samoa Global News reported that a fourth passenger - also a seasonal worker - was among those injured and taken to hospital.

Lying in his hospital bed, he took to Facebook to describe what had happened to family and friends back in Samoa, as tears streamed down his face.

Ramarama crash SH1

Speaking in Samoan from his hospital bed, he shared the news that, like him, two colleagues in hospital were alive.

Translated, he said: “I’ve got word that they are doing well. Praise God.”

But as he gets to the news about the three killed, he is overcome with emotion and, breaking down, says: “As for the brothers...it’s not easy for me to tell you”.

An Auckland-based relative of another survivor told the Herald they had got word that their cousin had been unconscious for some time and had only woken up early this morning.

He said they had yet to speak with the young man, but confirmed six people had been travelling in the van at the time of the crash.

It is understood the driver of the van was the uncle of one of the men killed.

Members of the Samoan community in and around New Zealand - particularly in Auckland - are rallying to help the families of the men killed, as well as offering support to those recovering in hospital.

A GiveALittle fundraising page has been set up by South Auckland community leader Li’amanaia Lorenzo Kaisara to help the families of the men killed.

The money will be donated to the families to help with funeral service expenses, the page says.

The multi-vehicle crash involving a truck closed all lanes of State Highway 1 in South Auckland near Bombay.

What caused the crash

It appeared a truck travelling southbound had a tyre blow out, Wakelin said, causing it to cross into the northbound lane, where it collided with a van and two other vehicles.

Transporting New Zealand interim chief executive Dom Kalasih said tyre blowouts typically come from worn and delaminated treads, and this affects the stability of the vehicle.

“You can use directional stability... and you lose your braking efficiency because that tyre is not on the ground anymore,” he said.

“From what I have seen, once the truck got off the carriageway and onto the grass median strip, the co-efficient friction is much lower.”

The truck ripped through the barrier wires, and images from the scene showed them wrapped around the truck’s front wheels.

Kalasih said there were trade-offs with wire rope medians and concrete barriers.

“One of the benefits of wire rope medians is that it takes up less space. When you put these things in, you have to be mindful of enough space for the vehicle,” he said. “Wire rope is obviously cheaper.”

However, Kalasih said properly designed barriers would keep a truck in its lane.

NZTA national manager of maintenance and operations Andrew Clark said NZTA Waka Kotahi was assisting the Police Serious Crash Unit in investigating the crash.

He said all median barriers across the country, including those on SH1, were routinely inspected.

“While these barriers act to prevent crashes and provide a significant opportunity to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads, it’s important that we allow the Police SCU investigation and our own review to be completed in order to have a full and accurate understanding of all of the factors which may have contributed to this crash,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by yesterday afternoon’s fatal crash in Auckland.

Investigations under way

“We will also carry out our own review of the crash site, as we do in response to all fatal crashes on the state highway network, with a focus on the potential contribution of any road or roadside factors to the crash, and any safety improvements which can be made at the site.

“Until these reviews are complete, we are unable to comment on the possible causes of the crash, or on any of the factors that may have contributed to it.”

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said he expected a coronial investigation will likely follow.

“It would be inappropriate to comment any further until the Police and NZTA have completed their investigations. My thoughts are with the friends and families of those tragically killed yesterday.”















