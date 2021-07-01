South Auckland tornado: Dozens remain out of homes as recovery phase begins

South Auckland tornado: More than 1200 mostly Papatoetoe, Manurewa homes affected.

South Auckland tornado: More than 1200 mostly Papatoetoe, Manurewa homes affected.

By RNZ

There are 51 people in emergency accommodation and 10 homes red stickered as the Papatoetoe tornado response team moves to a recovery phase.

Help and support will continue to be offered for those most directly affected by the tornado that hit the suburb around 8.30am on June 19, Auckland Emergency Management group controller Kate Crawford said.

"We know that this has been a difficult couple of weeks for many, and we want to reassure people that we will do everything we can to ensure that this is a seamless process for those who continue to need our help.

"We're still working with the same agencies; the focus is just shifting to longer-term support," Crawford said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's temporary accommodation service is still helping those left homeless by the tornado while the Mayoral Relief Fund and MSD grants are available for those needing money.

The tornado hit Papatoetoe around 8.30am on June 19. Photo / Alex Burton

Numbers at a glance (as of July 1)

• There are 51 people from 15 groups that remain in temporary accommodation

• 10 homes have red placards, 67 have yellow placards

• 186 visits have been made to the Information Hub or Civil Defence Centre

• There have been 397 applications to the MSD Civil Defence fund

• 32 applications have been submitted to the Mayoral Relief Fund

Crawford encouraged people still needing advice or support to visit the Papatoetoe Library at 30 Wallace Road or to phone 0800 22 22 00.

The aftermath of the tornado that destroyed multiple propertys in Papatoetoe. Photo / Alex Burton

Recovery phase

Recovery priorities include restoring local amenities and fixing damaged housing, recovery manager Jennifer Rose said.

She said the recovery team will continue to work alongside Government agencies such as MBIE and the Ministry of Social Development.

Auckland Council's staff will work closely with the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board and community groups.

How to get help

• For help from MBIE with temporary accommodation: register details via www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or phone 0508 754 163

• MSD: Visit 328 Great South Rd, or phone 0800 559 009

• Mayoral Relief Fund apply here or by calling 09 301 0101

• Wellbeing support: text or phone 1737 for free to speak to a counsellor