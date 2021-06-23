Auckland tornado: Donations for storm's victim passes $100k

One person is dead and another injured after a tornado ripped through a Ports of Auckland shipping container yard in South Auckland this morning. Video / Hayden Woodward

One person is dead and another injured after a tornado ripped through a Ports of Auckland shipping container yard in South Auckland this morning. Video / Hayden Woodward

Donations for the family of a man killed in Saturday's violent and deadly tornado that slammed into South Auckland has surpassed $100,000.

Within the space of three days kind-hearted Kiwis have opened their wallets for the family of Janesh Prasad with the Givealittle page now sitting at $102,967.

Yesterday the family farewelled the 41-year-old mechanic who was carrying out repairs at the Ports of Auckland freight hub on Wiri Station Rd when the tornado roared through the complex and swept him up.



It since emerged he was called in for an unexpected shift for his employer, Stellar Machinery.

Prasad's funeral was livestreamed yesterday to thousands of mourners with close family who lived in Fiji unable to attend.

The tornado victim had almost no extended family in New Zealand, having migrated from Fiji about six years ago.

His 13-year-old daughter Ashley told those gathered at Ann's Funeral Home in Wiri of the special place her father would always hold in her heart and how she would fulfil her father's wish to become a beautician.

Prasad's 10-year-old son Jesh pledged to look after his sister and mother in his absence.

The mechanic was the family's sole earner and financially supported relatives in Fiji.

Vishal Kumar, who said he and Prasad were "like brothers", said with most of Prasad's family in Fiji, his body could have been sent home so his parents could say goodbye before he was cremated. But with the pandemic raging, this was difficult.

And with no quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Fiji Prasad's parents were unable to make the trip.

"It's hard to get words out of [Prasad's parents]", Kumar said, referencing their immense grief.

Prasad's Henderson-based family were just as shocked by the passing of their husband and father.

"The whole family is trying to come to terms with what just happened," Kumar said.

"What we read and what we heard, it's beyond imagination, you know?

Kumar said the family's residency was among their main concerns as Prasad had been about to gain permanent residency.

"We are still wondering what's going to happen because he was on Work to Residence visa and his two years were just coming up."

Kumar described Prasad and his family as "very tight" and "happy". He spoke of his friend's generosity, often helping people during funerals.

"It was just his nature [to help people who were grieving]."

A public donation page was launched following his death to financially help his wife Mala and their children navigate the challenging time.

Any money given to the family was to help them allow maintain as normal life as possible in the face of the tragedy.