Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

South Auckland street fight: Police arrest man, 19, after deadly Ōtara brawl

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A man has died overnight following a street fight in Ōtara, with police launching a homicide investigation. Video / NZ Herald

A 19-year-old has been arrested after a man died following a street fight in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtara.

Police were called to a house on the corner of Bairds Rd and Wymondley Rd shortly before midnight on Friday after reports of a group brawl.

Two men were found

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save