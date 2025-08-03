South Auckland street fight: Police arrest man, 19, after deadly Ōtara brawl
NZ Herald
Quick Read
Save
A 19-year-old has been arrested after a man died following a street fight in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtara.
Police were called to a house on the corner of Bairds Rd and Wymondley Rd shortly before midnight on Friday after reports of a group brawl.
Two men were found
with critical injuries upon arrival and were rushed to hospital. One died shortly after.
In an update today, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said a 19-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the second victim in the brawl.