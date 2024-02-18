Firefighters warn of possible flare-ups at Port Hills today, PM Christopher Luxon delivers his first State of the Nation speech and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is confirmed dead in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A resident of a South Auckland home that was raided by armed police yesterday says she is furious after firearms were allegedly pointed at her two children during a six-hour search operation for a person of interest.

Vanessa Potini was cooking dinner at her residence on Game Pl in Red Hill yesterday afternoon when she heard the screeching of tyres in her street.

“Me and my friend went out to see what had happened, but when I opened the door I saw multiple police officers pointing guns at my head,” she said.

She claims she was offered no explanation as to why armed police were at her door.

“They started screaming at me to get out of the house with my hands up. I had no idea what was going on,” she said.

As police dogs barked, officers could be heard calling out through a speaker: “Your house is surrounded by armed police. Come to the front door, follow our instructions. Stop mucking around.”

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad raid a house on Game Pl in Red Hill, Papakura yesterday as part of a search for a person of interest. Photo / Hayden Woodward

When Potini woke her two daughters and got them out of the house, she said she began screaming at armed officers, who allegedly pointed firearms at the house’s four occupants.

“We’re just innocent citizens, and they were pointing guns at us like criminals,” she said.

Potini claims she was then handcuffed for disorderly behaviour and detained with her two children while police “ransacked” her home in search of the suspect. Her friend was allegedly tackled to the ground by officers and handcuffed for resisting arrest.

A police spokesperson said they responded to an address in Game Pl yesterday, where a person of interest was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

“The four occupants did not co-operate with voice appeals and were detained for obstructing staff at the scene,” they said.

Potini alleged 32 police vehicles and the Armed Offenders Squad surrounded her house yesterday afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The occupants were detained while the search was carried out. No one was arrested,” police said.

Potini said she was handcuffed for two hours as police waited for crews to arrive and conduct a search of the house.

“My daughter was bawling her eyes out. She’s never seen this happen in her life - she’s only 14.

“It’s the first time in my life that I’ve had handcuffs on, and I was angry they did that in front of my children,” she said.

Potini said police were under the impression the family knew the person of interest, who was believed to be armed, and were hiding him in the property.

“I told them I had no idea what they were talking about and that they should check my house because there was nobody in there.

Police detained the four occupants of the home, including two children, while it was searched. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The squad ransacked my house, and wall insulation was everywhere after they went into the roof to look for the man,” she said.

Police said the suspect was not located at the house and it was searched for firearms.

“They trashed everything. My bed, my furniture; [they] went through all my closets and found nothing,” said Potini.

She said more than 30 police vehicles responded and officers were at her house for about six hours from 3pm.

“We were treated like criminals and we had nothing to do with it.”

Potini said she was disgusted about the way police handled the situation.

Enquiries to locate the person of interest remain ongoing. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“I don’t mind it happening to me, but the fact that my kids had to see that happen was just pathetic.

“My daughter has never seen a gun in her life, and to go around pointing guns at kids - I’m very disgusted with that. I’m going to fight this,” she said.

Police said they take instances where a firearm may be involved seriously and “respond accordingly to ensure the safety of the public and staff”.

“Enquiries to locate the man remain ongoing,” they said.

Yesterday, one neighbour told the Herald a helicopter had been flying around Papakura since 3pm. Just after 4pm, they noticed a lot of police cars showing up.

The neighbour said “a whole bunch of people were hauled out” of the property. Two police officers were sitting on top of one man, trying to get him zip-tied.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.